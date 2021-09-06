Chinese mainland reports 18 imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:16, September 06, 2021

A staff member disinfects at Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, Aug. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 18 imported COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Seven of the cases were reported in Guangdong, four in Yunnan, two each in Shanghai and Sichuan, and one each in Fujian, Henan and Guangxi.

No new deaths or suspected cases related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday, said the commission.

A total of 8,468 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 7,853 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 615 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,028 by Sunday, including 840 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 89,552 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday.

A total of 18 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of whom 17 arrived from outside the mainland. There were a total of 416 asymptomatic cases, of whom 376 were imported, under medical observation as of Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 12,121 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,019 cases, including 837 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,814 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 61 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,751 had been discharged in Taiwan.

