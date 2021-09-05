Chinese vice premier urges successful 2022 Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 14:06, September 05, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of a leading group overseeing the Beijing 2022 preparations, visits the National Ski Jumping Center during an inspection tour to Zhangjiakou, the co-host city of the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng Friday called for efforts to ensure that the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing proceed smoothly on schedule.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of a leading group overseeing the Beijing 2022 preparations, made the remarks during an inspection tour to the co-host city Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province.

Han urged all-out efforts to prepare in all respects to deliver a "simple, safe, and splendid" event.

During the inspection, Han visited the National Ski Jumping Center, the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Villages, a snow park, and an exhibition hall to learn about the construction, preparation, future planning, and epidemic prevention work.

Noting that the preparation work has entered a crucial stage, Han called for high-quality venue and facility construction and careful operation management.

He also stressed sound plans to prevent and control the COVID-19 epidemic.

At a cultural heritage site in Zhangjiakou, Han said during the venue and facility construction, efforts should also be made to protect cultural relics.

He also stressed the protection of forests and grass and plans for utilizing the venues after the Olympics.

