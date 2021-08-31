Syria supports China against U.S. pressure, extortion regarding COVID-19 origins

Xinhua) 14:20, August 31, 2021

DAMASCUS, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Syria supports China in its rightful and fair stance in the face of the policies of pressure and extortion exerted by the United States regarding the origins of COVID-19, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Monday.

According to the state news agency SANA, the ministry's statement came against the backdrop of a U.S. intelligence services report on the origins of COVID-19 submitted on Aug. 24 by U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to President Joe Biden.

Following Friday's release of a summary of the U.S. report that still listed Chinese lab leak as a possibility, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said on Saturday that the Chinese side has stressed on multiple occasions that origins tracing of COVID-19 is a complex issue of science, which should and can only be undertaken by scientists around the world through joint research.

The Syrian government believes that the position expressed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry insists on fair scientific approach and promotes understanding that helps the World Health Organization (WHO) and governments around the world to benefit from previous lessons and ensure best practices in eliminating the threats of this epidemic, according to the statement.

The statement added that the Syrian government thanks China for its continuous support to Syria in confronting the spread of this virus.

