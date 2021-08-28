Universal Beijing Resort to start trial opening for invite-only guests

Xinhua) 10:09, August 28, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 26, 2021 shows an epidemic prevention and control notice at the Universal Beijing Resort (UBR) in Beijing, capital of China. The UBR will officially start a trial opening for invite-only guests on Sept. 1 with comprehensive COVID-19 prevention and control measures. According to the UBR, attractions, shows, facilities and services will be gradually opened for invite-only guests during the trial opening, and improvements will be made on the basis of feedbacks. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Du Mingming)