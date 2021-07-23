Universal Beijing Resort showcases quality of Chinese manufactured equipment

People's Daily Online) 17:45, July 23, 2021

The long-awaited Universal Beijing Resort, which will be the largest of its kind in the world after its scheduled opening in the second half of this year, provides a prime example of the superior quality of China's domestic manufactured equipment, as a large number of these devices were utilized during construction.

Photo shows the Universal Studios Beijing. (Photo/Beijing Daily)

In one of the amusement facilities in the Jurassic World Isla Nublar attraction, visitors can experience an unimaginable journey of "living" with dinosaurs. "The effects of immersive scenes are made possible mainly by mechanical and electrical installations," explained Yang Meng, electromechanical project manager of the Universal Beijing Resort under China Construction Second Bureau Installation Engineering Co., Ltd.

All the lighting devices in this attraction originally had to be imported from abroad. However, the Chinese project management team applied for the use of Chinese manufactured luminaires in November 2019.

In order to make the proposal feasible, the team contacted almost all the large-scale lamp factories within the country and conducted extensive research and parameter comparisons within a few months. Meanwhile, the team responsible for the lighting equipment prepared more than 40,000 pages of supporting materials, and the samples filled a container.

Finally, all lamp samples successfully passed the testing and acceptance requirements in July of the following year. "I am very proud that 80 percent of the 16,320 lighting devices in the theme park are made in China," Yang said.

"We also recommended the adoption of Chinese products in other amusement facilities, and incorporated many Chinese elements into the design," Yang added.

In fact, apart from the high quality of Chinese manufactured products, another thing that amazed U.S. engineers was the work efficiency in China. For instance, the installation of more than 10,000 steel components that make up an artificial hill was completed 90 days ahead of the schedule.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)