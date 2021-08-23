Home>>
Russia celebrates national flag day
(Ecns.cn) 16:19, August 23, 2021
The street is decorated with white-blue-red flags in Moscow, the capital of Russia, on August 22, 2021. Russia celebrates National Flag Day every August 22. This year was also the 30-year-anniversary since Russia officially used the national flag. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Xiujun)
