China to renovate revolutionary martyr memorials at primary level

Xinhua) 15:32, August 23, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Local authorities across China have been urged to carry out renovation and enhance management and protection of revolutionary martyr memorials at or below the county level, according to a newly-released circular.

Renovation projects should be carried out in accordance with the designated scope and standard, through overall planning and in a steady and orderly manner, said the circular jointly issued by the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

The circular underlined responsibilities of concerned departments to ensure that all such memorials can be repaired.

The circular also cautioned against excessive or extravagant construction during the renovation process.

It also called for putting in place a long-term mechanism for effective management and protection of revolutionary martyr memorials, and enhancing the protection of sporadic memorials at the primary level.

