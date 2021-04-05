Martyr's decendants pay homage to ancestor in SW China's Sichuan

A descendant of Chen Zigang puts flowers at the Red Army Martyr Cemetery of Sichuan-Shaanxi Revolutionary Base in Wangping Village of Tongjiang County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 3, 2021. On the day, the descendants of Chen Zigang, a Red Army martyr buried in the Red Army Martyrs Cemetery in Sichuan-Shaanxi Revolutionary Base, came to the cemetery thousands of miles away from their hometown Shangcheng County in central China's Henan Province to pay homage to their ancestor. In 2018, they searched online and learned that Chen might be buried in the Red Army Martyrs cemetery. The information was finally confirmed through various efforts. Chen Zigang was born in 1910 in Shangcheng and died in a battle as a Red Army commander in 1933. When he left home, his son Chen Jiasheng was less than one year old. Now, Chen Jiasheng was 93 years old. He could only ask his sons and daughter-in-law to go to the cemetery to pay homage as the Tomb-sweeping Day approached. The Red Army Martyr Cemetery of Sichuan-Shaanxi Revolutionary Base, located in Wangping Village of Tongjiang County of southwest China's Sichuan Province, is the largest Red Army martyr cemetray in China, with 25,048 Red Army martyrs buried here. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

