People in Shenyang pay tribute to CPV martyrs on Tomb-Sweeping Day

Xinhua) 09:22, April 05, 2021

A descendant of martyr watches the memorial wall at the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

SHENYANG, April 4 -- A commemoration activity was held in Shenyang on Sunday to pay tribute to Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs on the occasion of Tomb-Sweeping Day.

A descendant of martyr arrives at the memorial wall of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

People prepare to lay flower baskets to the monument at the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A descendant of martyr arrives to lay flowers at the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

People bow to pay tribute at the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 4, 2021.(Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Descendants of martyrs are seen at the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

People bow to the monument at the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

