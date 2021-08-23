Languages

Monday, August 23, 2021

Opening magic bars in Beijing one of the most whimsical experiences for enterprising magician

By Yuan Meng, Liu Ning (People's Daily Online) 11:39, August 23, 2021

In this episode of The Youth, we show you the whimsical world of Meng Kaidong, an enterprising magician who opened up three bars in Beijing, venues offering up a chance for revelers to relieve themselves from their everyday pressures, relishing in a series incredible magic tricks while savoring a tasty drink in hand.

