Opening magic bars in Beijing one of the most whimsical experiences for enterprising magician

11:39, August 23, 2021 By Yuan Meng, Liu Ning ( People's Daily Online

In this episode of The Youth, we show you the whimsical world of Meng Kaidong, an enterprising magician who opened up three bars in Beijing, venues offering up a chance for revelers to relieve themselves from their everyday pressures, relishing in a series incredible magic tricks while savoring a tasty drink in hand.

