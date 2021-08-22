Home>>
Full moon seen over Temple of Poseidon in Greece
(Xinhua) 09:56, August 22, 2021
A full moon is seen over the Temple of Poseidon at cape Sounion, some 70 km southeast of Athens, Greece, on Aug. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
