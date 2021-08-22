Languages

Sunday, August 22, 2021

Full moon seen over Temple of Poseidon in Greece

(Xinhua) 09:56, August 22, 2021

A full moon is seen over the Temple of Poseidon at cape Sounion, some 70 km southeast of Athens, Greece, on Aug. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)


