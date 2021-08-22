Israel reports 7,129 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:45, August 22, 2021

JERUSALEM, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Israel's Ministry of Health reported 7,129 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 985,341.

The death toll from the coronavirus rose by 16 to 6,775, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 597 to 645, the ministry said.

The total recoveries from the virus climbed to 911,013 after 3,119 newly recovered cases were recorded, it added.

The number of people who have received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Israel stands at nearly 5.9 million, or 63.2 percent of its total population, while over 5.44 million have taken two doses and over 1.36 million have got three jabs.

Israel on Friday lowered the minimum age to receive the third dose from 50 to 40, and allowed teachers, health workers and pregnant women of all ages to receive the dose.

