Israel reports 7,129 new COVID-19 cases
JERUSALEM, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Israel's Ministry of Health reported 7,129 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 985,341.
The death toll from the coronavirus rose by 16 to 6,775, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 597 to 645, the ministry said.
The total recoveries from the virus climbed to 911,013 after 3,119 newly recovered cases were recorded, it added.
The number of people who have received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Israel stands at nearly 5.9 million, or 63.2 percent of its total population, while over 5.44 million have taken two doses and over 1.36 million have got three jabs.
Israel on Friday lowered the minimum age to receive the third dose from 50 to 40, and allowed teachers, health workers and pregnant women of all ages to receive the dose.
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 1.92 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
- US govt feeds media with fake proof to discredit China on virus origins, as intelligence probe stalls
- 'Lab leak' theory a work of utter fiction
- US lab-leak probe seeks predestined result
- COVID-19 origins: What has China done for origins tracing?
- Chinese mainland reports 4 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Cross-species transmission most likely source of COVID-19: Cell
- Chile receives more Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines
- COVID-19 lab leak theory "extremely unlikely": virologist
- Philippines receives more Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines from China
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.