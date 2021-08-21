Home>>
Over 1.92 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 15:35, August 21, 2021
A student receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in a middle school in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 19, 2021. Zhengzhou recently started COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged between 12 and 17. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.92 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Friday, data from the National Health Commission showed Saturday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- US govt feeds media with fake proof to discredit China on virus origins, as intelligence probe stalls
- 'Lab leak' theory a work of utter fiction
- US lab-leak probe seeks predestined result
- COVID-19 origins: What has China done for origins tracing?
- Chinese mainland reports 4 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.