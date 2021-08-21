Over 1.92 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua) 15:35, August 21, 2021

A student receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in a middle school in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 19, 2021. Zhengzhou recently started COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged between 12 and 17. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.92 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Friday, data from the National Health Commission showed Saturday.

