'Lab leak' theory a work of utter fiction

Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:47, August 21, 2021

Source: Chinadaily.com.cn

Instead of finding a way to kill the coronavirus, the White House has never stopped making and spreading the political virus to achieve self-interest.

Can the US shoulder its international responsibilities like China? Fiction can't save America or the world. Only by respecting science, unity and cooperation can mankind win this life-or-death struggle and ensure a healthy future for everyone.

