Chinese mainland reports 4 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including two in Shanghai and one each in Jiangsu and Hubei, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Also reported were 16 new imported cases, including four in Guangdong, three in Yunnan, two each in Beijing, Shanghai and Zhejiang, and one each in Tianjin, Inner Mongolia and Fujian.

No new deaths or suspected cases related to COVID-19 were reported Friday, added the commission.

A total of 8,056 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 7,317 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 739 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,599 by Friday, including 1,786 patients still receiving treatment, 33 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 88,177 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Friday.

A total of 20 asymptomatic cases, all imported from outside the mainland, were newly reported. There were a total of 508 asymptomatic cases, of whom 414 were imported, under medical observation by Friday.

By the end of Friday, 12,049 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,906 cases, including 827 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,761 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 59 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,550 had been discharged in Taiwan.

