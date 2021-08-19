Home>>
First zero-tariff imported helicopter arrives at S China's Hainan FTP
(Ecns.cn) 11:05, August 19, 2021
A AW109E helicopter lands at Jiazi airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 18, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
The first zero-tariff imported helicopter arrived at Jiazi airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province on Wednesday, and was delivered for operation. The AW109E helicopter was exempted from tax valuing 61,3000 yuan (about $94420), a reduction of about 15 percent, thanks to the zero-tariff policy on the import of vehicles and yachts in Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). The delivery of AW109E helicopter marks the zero-tariff policy in Hainan FTP has covered all land, sea and air transportations.
