Press conference held on preparation for independent customs operations in Hainan FTP

People's Daily Online) 08:13, August 19, 2021

(Source: HNNTV)

On August 17, the National Development and Reform Commission (hereinafter NDRC) held an online press conference. Concerning the Hainan FTP, the spokesperson introduced the research progress of preparation of independent customs operations throughout Hainan Island and the construction process of major projects.

In terms of the independent customs operations, at present, the NDRC is carrying out preliminary investigation and research and has formed some initial results. In addition, major projects are proceeding in an orderly manner. The key construction tasks mainly involve ecological environmental protection restoration, major risk prevention and control, smart Hainan construction, cultivation and development of characteristic and advantageous industries, infrastructure upgrade, and improvement of public services.

