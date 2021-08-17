US violates international rules, hampers international cooperation in COVID-19 origin tracing

The US was “going in the wrong direction” in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic amid a slowdown in vaccinations and the rapid spread of the Delta variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the country’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently warned.

(Cartoon by Lu Lingxing)

Statistics show that there has been over 36.41 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 619,000 deaths in the US as of Aug. 13. Despite the severe pandemic situation across the country, the US has continued to pursue a policy of “anti-pandemic egoism” and “vaccine nationalism” while hoarding vaccines. The US has also been hyping the “lab leak theory” and manipulating global public opinion by practicing “origin tracing terrorism”.

So far, over 70 countries have opposed the politicization of virus tracing by sending letters to the World Health Organization’s director-general, issuing formal statements, as well as relaying their sentiments in many other ways. However, the US has turned a deaf ear to sympathetic voices both at home and abroad. Instead of dealing head on with the pandemic and safeguarding the health of the American people, the US has continued to push origin tracing as a political issue, discrediting China and promoting its conspiratorial agenda in order to contain China’s development.

