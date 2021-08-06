Production of medical materials speeded up to ensure supply in Zhuzhou, Hunan

Xinhua) 10:21, August 06, 2021

Workers pack protective suits at a bio-technology company in Zhuzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 5, 2021. The production of medical materials are speeded up in Zhuzhou to ensure the supply during the resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

