Home>>
Production of medical materials speeded up to ensure supply in Zhuzhou, Hunan
(Xinhua) 10:21, August 06, 2021
Workers pack protective suits at a bio-technology company in Zhuzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 5, 2021. The production of medical materials are speeded up in Zhuzhou to ensure the supply during the resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese schools may postpone new semester over COVID-19
- Beijing to further step up epidemic prevention, control
- Wuhan launches mobile lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing
- Linking climate change to COVID-19 ungrounded, western countries' historical responsibility for climate inescapable
- Commentary: Cautious and confident, China can control spread of Delta variant
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.