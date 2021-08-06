Home>>
East China's Yangzhou starts third round of nucleic acid testing
(Xinhua) 10:07, August 06, 2021
A citizen receives test at a nucleic acid testing point in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 5, 2021. Yangzhou started the third round of nucleic acid testing in its main urban districts on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese schools may postpone new semester over COVID-19
- Beijing to further step up epidemic prevention, control
- Wuhan launches mobile lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing
- Linking climate change to COVID-19 ungrounded, western countries' historical responsibility for climate inescapable
- Commentary: Cautious and confident, China can control spread of Delta variant
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.