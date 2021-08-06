Languages

Friday, August 06, 2021

East China's Yangzhou starts third round of nucleic acid testing

(Xinhua) 10:07, August 06, 2021

A citizen receives test at a nucleic acid testing point in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 5, 2021. Yangzhou started the third round of nucleic acid testing in its main urban districts on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Bo)


