French karateka Da Costa pockets men's kumite 67kg gold at Tokyo 2020

Xinhua) 09:50, August 06, 2021

Steven da Costa of France celebrates winning the men's kumite -67kg final of karate at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Frenchman Steven da Costa grabbed the gold medal in the men's kumite 67kg at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Thursday.

Da Costa beat Eray Samdan from Turkey 5-0 in the final.

Kazakhstan's Darkhan Assadilov and Abdel Rahman Almasatfa from Jordan shared the bronze medals.

