French karateka Da Costa pockets men's kumite 67kg gold at Tokyo 2020
(Xinhua) 09:50, August 06, 2021
Steven da Costa of France celebrates winning the men's kumite -67kg final of karate at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Cao Can)
TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Frenchman Steven da Costa grabbed the gold medal in the men's kumite 67kg at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Thursday.
Da Costa beat Eray Samdan from Turkey 5-0 in the final.
Kazakhstan's Darkhan Assadilov and Abdel Rahman Almasatfa from Jordan shared the bronze medals.
