Chinese Vice Premier gives congratulations on country's first win at Tokyo Olympics
(CGTN) 16:11, July 24, 2021
Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Saturday send a congratulatory letter to the Chinese delegation to the Tokyo Olympics after shooter Yang Qian claimed the first gold of the Games with a victory in women's 10m air rifle.
On behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council, Sun extended warm congratulations to Yang and the Chinese delegation, praising her calm performance, exquisite skill and tenacious spirit. Sun also asked the Chinese delegation to take proper health protection.
