Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 11:27, July 24, 2021
BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 12 in Jiangsu Province and one in Sichuan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.
Also reported were 22 new imported cases, of which five each were reported in Guangdong and Yunnan, four in Fujian, three in Sichuan, two in Shanghai and one each in Tianjin, Henan and Hubei.
No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day.
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: Time to investigate Fort Detrick
- Commentary: Politicizing COVID-19 origin tracing will only hinder global anti-pandemic cooperation
- Over 1.5 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
- Philippines receives more Sinovac vaccines from China
- Chinese diplomat rebukes Washington for covering up biological experiments
- Chinese mainland reports 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Evidence shows COVID-19 virus may have circulated in Italy months earlier than believed
- China provides over 600 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries around world
- Claim that Chinese researchers hid coronavirus data defies scientific ethics
- Politics over lives - primary reason for Washington’s failure in pandemic control
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.