Philippines receives more Sinovac vaccines from China

Xinhua) 13:15, July 23, 2021

MANILA, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China delivered an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines on Friday to support the Southeast Asian country's campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic.

China was the first to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the Philippines. It donated the first batch of CoronaVac to Manila on Feb. 28, allowing the country to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1. As of Friday, China had been the biggest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.

The Philippines has received more than 30 million doses of different brands of vaccines.

The country had administered more than 15.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of July 20. More than 5 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year.

The Philippines has reported a total of 1,530,266 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday, including 26,891 deaths.

