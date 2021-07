Over 1.5 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua) 15:30, July 23, 2021

A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine for a student in Beijing, capital of China, July 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Thursday, the National Health Commission announced on Friday.

