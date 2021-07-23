Chinese mainland reports 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 12:40, July 23, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a girl for COVID-19 test at a testing site in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 48 new COVID-19 cases, of which 36 were imported and 12 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

All of the 12 new locally transmitted cases were reported in Jiangsu Province, east China.

Of the new imported cases, 14 were reported in Guangdong, 13 in Yunnan, three in Shanghai, two each in Sichuan and Shaanxi, and one each in Tianjin and Hubei, according to the commission.

Thursday also saw three suspected cases newly reported in Shanghai, all arriving from outside the mainland.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday across the mainland, it added.

A total of 7,161 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 6,600 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 561 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,462 by Thursday, including 663 patients still receiving treatment, 17 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 87,163 patients had been discharged following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday.

Thirty-five asymptomatic cases were newly reported, 25 of them arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 451 asymptomatic cases, of whom 426 were imported, under medical observation on Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 11,971 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 56 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,511 cases, including 782 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,690 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 12,456 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)