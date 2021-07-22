U.S. ranks first in COVID-19 resilience? The number of COVID-19 deaths in the country says otherwise

On June 28, 2021, Bloomberg published its “Covid Resilience Ranking,” which placed the U.S. at the top of the list. The U.S. also ranked first on the 2019 Global Health Security Index compiled by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. But do such rankings really reflect the ongoing reality, or do they just represent the self-deception of the U.S. and their backers in the media? Well, let the data speak for itself.

As of July 21, the U.S. has reported more than 34 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the death toll already topping 609,529 lives lost all told, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Unsurprisingly, the U.S. is ranked first in the world both for its number of confirmed cases and overall deaths, which are two of the most significant indicators demonstrating the effectiveness of a country’s COVID-19 response.

How could the country with the largest confirmed case load and deaths linked to the pandemic possibly top the worldwide COVID-19 response rankings?

