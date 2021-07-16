U.S. ranks first in the COVID-19 response? The country’s confirmed cases say otherwise

People's Daily Online) 10:21, July 16, 2021

On June 28, 2021, Bloomberg published its “Covid Resilience Ranking,” which placed the U.S. at the top of the list. The U.S. also ranked first on the 2019 Global Health Security Index compiled by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. But do such rankings really reflect the ongoing reality, or do they just represent the self-deception of the U.S. and their backers in the media? The total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in the country provides the answer. As of July 15, more than 30 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported, which unsurprisingly places the U.S. in the number one spot around the world, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. How can the country with the largest confirmed case load possibly top the COVID-19 response rankings?

