China to hold int'l investment fair in September

Xinhua) 13:08, July 21, 2021

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 China International Fair for Investment &Trade (CIFIT) will be held from Sept. 8 to 11 in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, an official said Tuesday.

Covering an area of 130,000 square meters, the 2021 CIFIT will hold over 50 activities aimed at promoting investment, said Chinese vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen, who is also the deputy China International Trade Representative, at a press conference.

The 2021 CIFIT is expected to attract over 100,000 merchants from over 120 countries and regions, making it more global, Wang said.

Having invited over 200 overseas senior officials and executives of Fortune 500 multinationals, the organizing committee also welcomes Belt and Road countries, BRICS countries, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership members to attend, said Guo Ningning, vice governor of Fujian Province.

The 2021 CIFIT demonstrates that China seeks to facilitate investment, accelerate the building of a new development paradigm, and contribute to global economic recovery, said Wang.

The CIFIT takes place every September in Xiamen and promotes two-way trade and investment between China and the world.

