Taiwanese farmers reap home-bred pineapples in Fujian
(Ecns.cn) 12:36, July 12, 2021
Taiwanese farmer Zeng Yingxuan shows the pineapples he has planted in Huxi Township, Zhangzhou City, Fujian Province, July 10, 2021. (Photo/Zhang Jinchuan)
A pineapple farm in Huxi Township celebrated its harvest on Saturday, attracting many fruit buyers. The pineapple farm was founded by the couple Wu Xiqi and Zeng Wenzi, who began to expand the planting since the successful trial planting in 2017. The couple’s younger brother also joined in the farm later.
Taiwan pineapple, also known as "eyeless pineapple", is one of the three famous fruits in Taiwan. Four pineapple varieties are planted in the farm currently.
