Dazzling drone light show staged in Fuzhou
(People's Daily App) 15:08, July 16, 2021
A dazzling drone light show was held Thursday night over the Minjiang River in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province, to welcome the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO.
