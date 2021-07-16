44th session of World Heritage Committee of UNESCO to be held in Fuzhou

Xinhua) 09:55, July 16, 2021

Photo taken on July 15, 2021 shows the square of the Fuzhou Strait International Conference &Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO, in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. The 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO will open on July 16 in Fuzhou. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)