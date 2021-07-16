ASEAN students perform Chinese tea art in Fujian

People's Daily Online) 15:34, July 16, 2021

Students from ASEAN countries appreciated Chinese tea culture and even got some hands-on experience performing tea art during their recent visit to Longyan city in east China's Fujian Province.

The visit was part of the program “Tour around Fujian”, which was organized by the Foreign Affairs Office of the Fujian Provincial Government, and aimed at creating opportunities for ASEAN students to get a closer look at the province.

