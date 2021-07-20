Two trapped workers found dead in flooded tunnel in China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 10:24, July 20, 2021

Photo taken on July 17 shows rescuers pushing a water pump deeper into the flooded construction site of Shijingshan tunnel in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province. (Xinhua)

GUANGZHOU, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Two workers trapped in a flooded tunnel since last Thursday were found dead on Monday in Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, the on-site rescue headquarters said.

A total of 14 workers were trapped at the construction site of the Shijingshan tunnel, part of the city's Xingye expressway, when the site was flooded at around 3:30 a.m. on July 15.

The two victims were found Monday afternoon at around 1,060 meters and 1,070 meters into the left-side entrance of the tunnel, respectively.

Rescuers will spare no effort to search and rescue the remaining trapped workers, and more than 2,400 rescuers and over 200 rescue vehicles have been dispatched to the scene, the headquarters said.

The narrowness of the tunnel and complicated hydrological, geological and meteorological conditions have made the rescue difficult, it added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)