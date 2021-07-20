China's Guangdong braces for Typhoon Cempaka

Xinhua) 10:06, July 20, 2021

Photo taken on July 19, 2021 shows the view of Shekou Port in the city of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

GUANGZHOU, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Cempaka, the seventh this year, is forecast to make landfall on the coast of south China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday, according to the provincial weather authorities.

Cempaka, strengthening into a typhoon on Monday morning, will slowly approach the coastal region between the Pearl River Estuary and west Guangdong, with its intensity increasing gradually, and make landfall between the cities of Zhuhai and Maoming between Tuesday afternoon and night.

Cempaka is expected to be the first typhoon to make landfall in China this year, according to the Guangdong meteorological observatory.

From Monday to Thursday, Cempaka will bring rainstorms and gales to east and west Guangdong and Pearl River Delta, with daily precipitation of up to 250 mm, increasing the risk of disasters such as waterlogging, mountain torrents, mudslides and landslides.

Guangdong has called back fishing vessels and asked fish-farming workers to be evacuated ashore, with the provincial emergency-management department and provincial flood-control headquarters issuing a Level IV emergency response.

Meanwhile, the weather authorities said that Typhoon In-Fa, the sixth this year, is approaching the coastal areas of east China's Zhejiang Province and Fujian Province, which neighbors Guangdong, indicating the likelihood of a binary typhoon.

