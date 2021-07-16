Over 1,100 battling to rescue 14 workers in flooded tunnel

Photo taken with mobile phone on July 15, 2021 shows a rescue site in a flooded tunnel in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. More than 1,100 rescuers have been dispatched to the scene after 14 workers were trapped in a flooded tunnel Thursday in the city of Zhuhai. The construction site of the Shijingshan tunnel, part of the city's Xingye expressway, flooded at around 3:30 a.m., said the local emergency management bureau. (Xinhua/Wang Haoming)

GUANGZHOU, July 15 (Xinhua) -- More than 1,100 rescuers have been dispatched to the scene after 14 workers were trapped in a flooded tunnel Thursday in the city of Zhuhai, in south China's Guangdong Province.

The construction site of the Shijingshan tunnel, part of the city's Xingye expressway, flooded at around 3:30 a.m., said the local emergency management bureau.

Rescuers were still unable to make contact with the trapped workers.

Zhang Yisheng, vice mayor of Zhuhai, said the province had mobilized more than 1,100 rescuers from eight cities surrounding Zhuhai to help with the rescue operation.

Zhang said five pump trucks had been busy pumping water out of the flooded area since 5 a.m., while 20 others were on standby.

