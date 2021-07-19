Home>>
Pantangwuyue historical community in Guangdong glows with new vitality
(Xinhua) 15:54, July 19, 2021
People play poker in Pantangwuyue historical community in Liwan District of Guangzhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, July 16, 2021. Guangzhou government has renovated the Pantangwuyue historical community while maintaining its traditional historical and cultural flavor since 2017. Now the historical community with a history of over 900 years is glowing with new vitality. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)
