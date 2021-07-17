Home>>
China's Xinjiang witnesses brisk growth in economy and social affairs
(Xinhua) 15:07, July 17, 2021
People promote Hami melons via livestreaming in Turpan of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2021. Adhering to the "people-centered" philosophy of development, Xinjiang has witnessed a brisk growth in both its economy and social affairs. With steadily increased input in projects for public well-being, people of all ethnic groups now have equal opportunities to develop their careers, to contribute to regional construction, and to share a happy life and effectively ensured economic rights. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Photos
