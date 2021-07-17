China's Xinjiang witnesses brisk growth in economy and social affairs

People promote Hami melons via livestreaming in Turpan of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2021. Adhering to the "people-centered" philosophy of development, Xinjiang has witnessed a brisk growth in both its economy and social affairs. With steadily increased input in projects for public well-being, people of all ethnic groups now have equal opportunities to develop their careers, to contribute to regional construction, and to share a happy life and effectively ensured economic rights. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

