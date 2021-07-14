All Xinjiang ethnic groups participate in administration of state, local affairs: white paper

Xinhua) 16:18, July 14, 2021

Dancers perform in Awat Township of Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- All ethnic groups in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region enjoy the democratic right to participate in the administration of state and local affairs and in community-level self-governance, said a white paper issued on Wednesday.

All ethnic groups in Xinjiang, regardless of their population, history, development level and customs, have equal status, said the white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang," which was issued by the State Council Information Office.

