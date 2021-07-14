Xinjiang's social security system covers all population: white paper

Xinhua) 15:35, July 14, 2021

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has established a social security system that covers all the local population, according to a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office Wednesday.

A multi-layered basic social security system with wide coverage is now in place, including old-age insurance, medical insurance, work-related injury insurance, unemployment insurance, and subsistence allowances, according to the white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang."

Under the national plan to ensure universal access to social security, the actual coverage of basic old-age insurance for urban and rural residents in Xinjiang stands above 95 percent. Unemployment, work-related injury and maternity insurance schemes have been extended to cover all occupational groups. All poor people are now covered by basic medical, old-age and serious illness insurance, it added.

