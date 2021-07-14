Xinjiang sees steady progress in human rights: white paper

Xinhua) 16:17, July 14, 2021

Locals dance to welcome tourists in Awat Township of Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Steady progress has been made in the cause of human rights in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region over the past seven decades, said a white paper issued on Wednesday.

Integrating the principle of universal human rights with the country's realities, China has enriched its strategy for the governance of Xinjiang, said the white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang," which was issued by the State Council Information Office.

China has given priority to securing and improving people's wellbeing, advanced various undertakings in Xinjiang, and shared the fruits of reform and development with people of all ethnic groups, so as to guarantee their equal rights to participation and development, it said.

