Extreme poverty eradicated in Xinjiang: white paper
Performers dance during the Dragon Boat Festival at an intangible cultural heritage exhibition park in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Extreme poverty has been eradicated in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a white paper said on Wednesday.
The document, titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang," was released by the State Council Information Office.
By the end of 2020, more than 2.7 million rural people in Xinjiang living below the current poverty line had emerged from poverty, and 3,666 villages and 32 counties were no longer classified as poor, the white paper said.
