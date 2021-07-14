Xinjiang's GDP increases 160 times in 65 years: white paper

Aerial photo taken on March 23, 2018 shows a self-driving tractor sowing cotton seeds in the field at Yaha Township of Kuqa County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.(Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region increased about 160 times in 65 years, a white paper said Wednesday.

The document, titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang," was released by the State Council Information Office.

From 1955 to 2020, Xinjiang's GDP soared from 1.2 billion yuan to 1.4 trillion yuan, an increase of about 160 times at constant prices, according to the white paper.

Over the same period, per capita GDP of Xinjiang rose from 241 yuan to 53,593 yuan, growing about 30 times at constant prices, the white paper said.

