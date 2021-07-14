Equal right to economic development guaranteed in China's Xinjiang: white paper

Xinhua) 16:08, July 14, 2021

Emin (2nd L), a resident of Uygur ethnic group, chats with his neighbors in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- All ethnic groups in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region enjoy equal rights to economic development and are moving steadily towards the goal of common prosperity, a white paper said on Wednesday.

The document, titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang," was released by the State Council Information Office.

Since the People's Republic of China was founded in 1949, the people of Xinjiang have been working hard together and have achieved a historic transformation from extreme poverty to moderate prosperity in all respects, said the white paper.

All ethnic groups enjoy equal opportunities and economic rights, and are developing the region together and building better lives, according to the white paper.

