Equal right to economic development guaranteed in China's Xinjiang: white paper
Emin (2nd L), a resident of Uygur ethnic group, chats with his neighbors in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- All ethnic groups in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region enjoy equal rights to economic development and are moving steadily towards the goal of common prosperity, a white paper said on Wednesday.
The document, titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang," was released by the State Council Information Office.
Since the People's Republic of China was founded in 1949, the people of Xinjiang have been working hard together and have achieved a historic transformation from extreme poverty to moderate prosperity in all respects, said the white paper.
All ethnic groups enjoy equal opportunities and economic rights, and are developing the region together and building better lives, according to the white paper.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang has highest number of civil airports in China: white paper
- Xinjiang has 133 key cultural heritage sites under state protection: white paper
- Xinjiang rural residents' per capita disposable income up over 100 times: white paper
- Average life expectancy in Xinjiang grows to 74.7 years: white paper
- Xinjiang's social security system covers all population: white paper
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.