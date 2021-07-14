Home>>
All Xinjiang villages have access to asphalt and concrete roads, broadband services: white paper
(Xinhua) 16:02, July 14, 2021
Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2021 shows scenery in Hemu Village of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sadat)
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- All villages in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have access to asphalt and concrete roads and broadband services, a white paper said on Wednesday.
The document, titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang," was released by the State Council Information Office.
Expressways have covered all prefectures and cities in the region and high-speed railways have been built, according to the white paper.
