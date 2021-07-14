Right to education fully protected in Xinjiang: white paper

July 14, 2021

Pupils study English at a primary school in Alimalik Village of Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The right to education is fully protected in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office Wednesday.

With support from the central government, Xinjiang has taken all necessary measures to develop education, sharing the benefits of educational progress equally among all ethnic groups, said the white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang."

In 2020, the gross enrollment rate of preschool institutions reached 98.2 percent, the completion rate of nine-year compulsory education was 95.7 percent, and the gross enrollment rate of senior high schools reached 98.9 percent, it noted.

