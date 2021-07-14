Hyping of religious discrimination exposes hegemonic nature of US

The US has been demonizing Islam and deliberately exaggerating Islamophobia in recent years. The hegemonic US labels itself as “the weak” and Islamic forces as “the strong”, attempting to seek moral support for its ambition of dominating the Islamic world.

(Cartoon by Lu Lingxing)

The US equates the entire Islamic world with extremist Islamic forces. That is just calling white black, confusing right and wrong, and maliciously hyping up threats from the Islamic community, which leads to frequent incidents such as the burning of the Quran and filming of a blasphemous movie about the prophet of Islam.

In 2017, the Trump administration issued an anti-Muslim ban under the pretext of an executive order named “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,” barring citizens from seven Muslim countries from entering the United States for 90 days.

The US has boasted that it upholds “religious freedom”, but religious discrimination has knocked the country off its pedestal.

Related:

US wages illegal wars, disturbs international order

US wields sanctions to bully other countries

America’s double standards aggravate humanitarian crisis

US interference in other countries' internal affairs aggravates chaos in Middle East

US prisoner abuse scandals expose hypocrisy of “human rights defender” claim

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)