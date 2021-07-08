US is behind anti-China bloc that smears China

Canada, on behalf of Western countries, made unwarranted accusations against China over issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet in a statement at the 47th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Some countries have turned a blind eye to the humanitarian crises they have caused and joined the US and other Western countries in forming an anti-China bloc. It’s crystal clear that who is behind the scenes and pulling the strings over such double standards.

According to reports by several media outlets, including the Jerusalem Post, Israel’s largest-circulating English language newspaper, Israel endorsed the anti-China joint statement under pressure from the US.

Since taking office, the Biden administration has been pursuing hegemony and power politics under the banner of multilateralism, fabricating and hyping up China-related rumors, politicizing human rights issues, and attempting to form an anti-China bloc in the international community through a carrot and stick approach. The US’ aim is to suppress and contain China and maintain its hegemony over the world.

Moves by the US and other Western countries to slander China over issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet and interfere in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights issues go against international law and the basic norms governing international relations.

A small group of Western politicians have fabricated rumors about the human rights situation in China, which are pure nonsense.

On June 24, China’s State Council Information Office issued a white paper titled “The Communist Party of China and Human Rights Protection -- A 100-Year Quest”, which provides a comprehensive and systematic introduction to the philosophy and practice of the CPC in respecting and protecting human rights.

China’s human rights development is rooted in its realities and serves its people. China regards the rights to subsistence and development as the primary and basic human rights and believes that living a life of contentment is the ultimate human right.

In contrast, the US and other Western countries have terrible records of human rights violations. While Canada was leading the criticism of China at the UNHRC, shocking and horrific news emerged of abuse and violence toward indigenous children in the country at boarding schools that led to the loss of over 4,000 lives.

It’s common knowledge that the US expelled and killed native Indians. Forced labor is still a serious problem in the US, with as many as 100,000 people trafficked to the country from abroad for forced labor every year.

The attempts by the US and other Western countries to suppress and contain China by forming an anti-China bloc are doomed to fail. At the UNHRC session, more than 90 countries voiced an appeal for justice, and supported and echoed China’s view. They opposed the politicization and double standards on human rights issues, politically motivated and groundless accusations against China based on disinformation, and interference in China’s internal affairs under the pretext of human rights, reflecting China’s support among the international community.

China is unswervingly determined to promote and protect its own human rights and safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests.

In stark contrast, the US and other Western countries collude on human rights issues and international affairs and form cliques based on ideology for confrontation, which reveals their hypocrisy and double standards.

The US and other Western countries should grasp the facts, conform to the trends of the times for peaceful development, respect the right of people of all countries to independently choose the path of human rights development in light of their national conditions, and seek win-win cooperation. That's the way forward.

