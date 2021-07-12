Home>>
Kids in cages, a humane way to manage migration?
(CGTN) 16:24, July 12, 2021
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China urges Western countries to reflect deeply on their own human rights abuse: FM spokesperson
- US interference in other countries' internal affairs aggravates chaos in Middle East
- Chinese diplomat voices concern over Australia's human rights violations
- US is behind anti-China bloc that smears China
- U.S. 'procrastination' on vaccine sharing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.