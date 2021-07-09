US interference in other countries' internal affairs aggravates chaos in Middle East

The U.S. is an "expert" at interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, wantonly exercising its political power and hegemonism across the world.

(Cartoon by Lu Lingxing)

The U.S. regards the Middle East as its own "backyard" and pushes forward its "Greater Middle East" initiative for the democratic transformation under the slogan of "human rights overriding sovereignty".

As a result, the regimes of Egypt, Tunisia, Yemen, Libya and other countries were changed, with the "Arab Spring" turning into an "Arab Winter". Meanwhile, millions of refugees were displaced, exacerbating divisions within Arab countries.

Since the outbreak of the Iraq War, which was deliberately instigated by the U.S. nine years ago, hundreds of thousands of civilians have been killed. Meanwhile, Syria has been threatened by flames of war while sanctions have seen its refugees go into exile in every corner of the world. The continuing unrest and humanitarian disaster in the Middle East can be attributed to the hegemonism of the U.S.

The U.S. has always claimed that without it, the Middle East would be plunged into chaos. However, it would be more accurate to say that Washington is the main saboteur in the Middle East.

Related:

US wages illegal wars, disturbs international order

US wields sanctions to bully other countries

America’s double standards aggravate humanitarian crisis

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)